Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet has the sweetest birthday plans with the Queen this weekend

With the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations fast approaching, many are looking forward to events across the country – from street parties to the Epsom Derby to a very special concert broadcast live from Buckingham Palace.

The Cambridge children are set to have a big role in celebrations, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis expected to join their mum, Kate Middleton, for the Trooping the Colour carriage procession on Thursday 2nd June.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also be attending a select number of events, and while they won’t be standing on the Palace balcony with the working royals for the annual flypast, they are expected to be at St Paul’s Cathedral for a special service, as well as various other celebrations organised by charities.

The Sussexes will be heading back to the UK with their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, and due to the fact that they’ve been living in the US since 2020, many royal fans are excited to get a glimpse of their little ones.

In fact, Lilibet will celebrate her first birthday while the family of four are in England – making this weekend extra special.

The tiny royal is expected to meet her great-grandmother, the Queen, on her birthday – Saturday 4th June. While the monarch was expected to attend the Epsom Derby, it has been reported that Princess Anne will be stepping in for her while she spends some time with her extended family instead. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly staying with Princess Eugenie at Frogmore Cottage, though it is unclear whether they’ll be hosting a party for her at the Windsor residence.

Harry and Meghan’s daughter was named after the monarch, so the fact that their first meeting will take place on Lilibet’s birthday while the Queen is also celebrating her 70 year reign makes it even sweeter!