King Charles III requested the Queen's favourite flowers.

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral started at 11 am this morning, 11 days after her passing on Thursday 8th September. The country has been in an official period of mourning since Buckingham Palace’s announcement, and political figures and royals from across the world made up the 2,000 in attendance, while millions watched the televised service from around the world.

Over the last ten days, mourners from across the country have been leaving flowers and Paddington Bear memorabilia in London parks in the Queen’s honour. One thing the Queen certainly loved – as well as her corgis and horses – was the Royal Chelsea flower show, which she attended every year. The late Queen once said “plants, trees and flowers have been a source of pleasure” throughout her life.

It is moving then, that at her son’s King Charles III’s request, her funeral bouquet is filled with flowers that held special significance for the Queen.

King Charles III led the funeral procession today into Westminster Abbey, alongside his wife, the Queen Consort, Camilla.

Prince William and Kate Middleton followed with their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who walked in between the couple. Kate Middleton wore an historical necklace, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also joined the procession. Meghan Markle paid tribute to the Queen with a pair of gifted pearl and diamond earrings.

The meaning of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral flowers

Requested by the King, the late monarch’s funeral flowers included pink, burgundy and white flowers. In a sweet tribute to her late husband Prince Philip, the bouquet included myrtle, which was used in her 1953 wedding bouquet. The royal family said the Myrtle was in fact “cut from a plant grown from the Myrtle in The Queen’s wedding bouquet”.

Sweet peas were chosen as the flower symbol of her birth month, April, alongside foliage of Rosemary and English Oak all cut from the gardens of the Queen’s residences including, Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House.

The wreath included Red Dahlias, which signifies lasting bonds and lifetime commitments, White Heather is used for protection and good luck, and Phlox is a wish for sweet dreams.

Alongside the heartfelt flowers, the Queen’s coffin is topped with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb. King Charles III requested a sustainable wreath, so instead of floral foam the wreath was made on English moss and oak branches.

Charles penned a personal message to accompany the flowers, which reads: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.”

