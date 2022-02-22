Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

RnR is just what the doctor ordered

The Queen tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and since then we have heard that she is in good spirits and, despite experiencing ‘mild cold-like symptoms’, has been keeping up with some ‘light duties’.

At first, it was assumed that she would continue with some pre-arranged virtual engagements planned for today however, these have since been cancelled as she continues to rest and recuperate. The rest of her week’s arrangements will be decided on as the week goes on.

According to The Telegraph, a Royal spokesperson announced earlier that ‘as Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties.’

The 95-year-old royal is self-isolating at Windsor Castle after she came into contact with the Prince of Wales ahead of his own positive Covid test. There is an extensive medical team on standby should she need any extra assistance during her isolation period.

She is triple-vaccinated, but that won’t be enough to stop the nation from worrying about their sovereign’s health during one of her most pivotal years. On February 6th, her Majesty the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee and there is a whole roster of events planned in celebration over the next couple of months.

We wish The Queen a speedy recovery so that we can all get back to celebrating her incredible 70 years on the throne.