Prince William has given a health update on Princess Kate amid her ongoing treatment

The Princess of Wales has taken a temporary step back from royal duties as she undergoes treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, revealing her diagnosis earlier this year.

Confirming the news in a recorded video message, Kate Middleton confirmed that she needed "some time, space and privacy" while she completes her treatment of preventative chemotherapy, telling those around the world who have been affected by the disease that they are "not alone".

"[The diagnosis] of course came as a huge shock", the Princess of Wales stated in her televised health update, explaining how she and Prince William had been doing everything they can "to process and manage this privately for the sake of [their] young family.

“As I’ve said to [George, Charlotte and Louis], I am well,” she later continued. “I’m getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits. Having William by my side has been a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support, and kindness that is being shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

Since the Princess of Wales' announcement, she has remained out of the spotlight, recovering privately in her Windsor home, surrounded by her solid support network. But as Prince William has returned to royal duties, he has been asked frequently for updates on his wife's health.

This was something the Prince of Wales responded to on Friday during a royal visit to the Isles of Scilly, confirming that Princess Kate was "doing well", and so too were his children, adding that George, Charlotte and Louis were "very jealous" of his official visit that day.

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to public duty, but she has asked for time and privacy while she recovers.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy," read her statement. "And I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

We will continue to update this story.