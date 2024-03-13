Princess Kate has been 'thrown under the bus' amid Photoshop fiasco, expert says

Princess Kate shouldn't have had to apologise over the photo-editing drama that erupted this past weekend, one royal editor says.

"I'm just so sad and sort of frustrated about the whole thing, because I feel so sorry for Catherine," Daily Mail Diary editor Richard Eden told Palace Confidential.

"Essentially, she's been under so much pressure from people saying 'we want a photo, we want to know how she is, tell us how she is,' that sort of thing.

"And she finally issues this photograph, it's taken by Prince William — they make that clear when they issue the photograph.

"It's not some personal thing, it's issued by Kensington Palace communications people and then she has been thrown under a bus."

In case you somehow missed this story (with all due respect, how?!), the Prince and Princess of Wales released a Mother's Day family photo on Sunday, which served as an update of sorts on Kate's wellbeing amid her recovery from abdominal surgery.

Unfortunately, people were quick to notice that the picture had been edited in several places, which caused several photo and news agencies to pull the image from their platforms.

After this, the Palace issued a short and vague apology from Kate which admitted to editing the photo but without going into further detail. This decision on the Firm's part was unfair, according to Richard.

"I think it's disgraceful. I think it's very ungentlemanly of Prince William to put the onus on her. For goodness sake, he's the one who took the photograph," the journalist said.

"And they are the ones, the officials, who made it public. They gave it out, it's their job. I think it's absolutely disgraceful that they've said to her 'you go an explain what you did.' No, it's your job."

He concluded: "Take some responsibility."

It's been a trying week for the Waleses, as a photo that was meant to quell speculation has done exactly the opposite. In fact, Kate has been reported to feel "awful and sad" over the whole thing. Well, let's hope it all blows over soon.

