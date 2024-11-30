Princess Kate has released a powerful statement on social media

The Princess of Wales has returned to duty this season, following an extended leave of absence to focus on her cancer recovery. And now having completed her chemotherapy treatment, she has started her gradual return to work.

This week, she took another step in her recovery, returning to her active role as patron of the Forward Trust.

The Forward Trust is a British charity that supports people with drug and alcohol dependency, with Princess Kate working with them since 2021.

And while the Princess of Wales has not fully returned to her royal role on a full-time basis, she did return this week to release a statement to mark Addiction Awareness Week.

A post shared by Taking Action on Addiction (@takingactiononaddiction) A photo posted by on

"As Patron of The Forward Trust, I am delighted to once again support Addiction Awareness Week," read her powerful statement. "It has been heartening to see that progress is still being made to end the stigma surrounding those battling addiction. For too long, many have suffered in silence, harbouring feelings of shame and guilt about their condition, despite their vulnerability."

She continued: "Everyone suffering from addiction is another human being, with a story of their own, which many of us don’t understand or see. It is not our place to judge or criticise, we must take the time to sit by someone’s side, learning the values of love and empathy. Being a shoulder to cry on or an ear to listen, these simple acts of kindness are crucial in breaking down the misunderstandings that so many face.

"Addiction is not a choice. It is a serious mental health condition that could affect any one of us. By acting with humility and compassion we can all make a difference and support those who are suffering.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Many charities up and down the country are guiding individuals and families through the toughest of times," Princess Kate's statement concluded. "But they cannot do it alone. It is up to each and every one of us to change the way we think about and consider the many people coping with addiction. Because recovery is possible.”

Visit the Forward Trust website to find out more about the charity and their Addiction Awareness Week campaign.