Princess Kate's secret weapon for 'success' in her royal role

Princess Kate has a loving family, including husband Prince William, children George, Charlotte and Louis, mum and dad Carole and Michael, siblings Pippa and James, etc., etc.

But her family members are far from the only ones who have the Princess of Wales' back. According to royal experts, her close friends are key to keeping Kate comfortable as she recovers from her recent surgery — and more than that, they are key to helping her stand on her feet as a senior royal.

"I’m sure these old friends would know exactly how to keep Kate’s spirits up after such major surgery," royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!.

Jennie added: "One reason Kate has made such a success of her royal role is because she has a strong inner circle — and it extends way beyond her parents and siblings.

"Carole and Pippa have obviously been on hand during Kate’s recovery, I’m sure Carole must have been very worried about her daughter and has probably been clucking around like a mother hen.

"But sometimes, your oldest friends — who’ve been with you through thick and thin — are just the ticket. Kate has maintained deep friendships with several of her school mates, who obviously knew her way before royalty came her way, so they’ll know just how to help.

"Kate has also forged strong friendships with many of William’s crowd, and they will all have been offering practical help — particularly with the children — as William juggles his work commitments with his priority of caring for his wife and family."

Among some of Kate's friends are Mel and Oliver Baker (George's godfather), interior designer Emilia Jardine-Paterson, and stylist Natasha Archer, but this is by no means an exhaustive list.

The Princess is currently recovering from an abdominal surgery she underwent in January, and will not return to royal duties until at least after Easter.