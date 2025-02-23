Why Princess Kate's schedule change is actually a positive sign in her recovery

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been front and centre this season, with Princess Kate returning to duty following her cancer recovery.

The mother of three took a temporary step back from duties to focus on her health following her diagnosis last year. And now that she is officially in remission, she has been gradually scaling up her workload.

This will now even include trips to different countries, with the Prince and Princess of Wales set to take part in multiple tours this year.

The first of these was announced this week, as the Palace confirmed that the royal couple would be visiting Pontypridd, Wales later this month.

According to Kensington Palace, the couple will carry out a joint visit to the town in South Wales on Wednesday 26 February - meeting members of the community, touring Pontypridd Market and helping to prepare traditional Welsh cakes at The Welsh Cake Shop.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

According to royal experts, this marks a major change to Princess Kate's schedule, with the Palace previously choosing not to announce her engagements in advance.

"Understandably, they have been hesitant in the last year to confirm any engagements should they need to adapt, but this is a clear step forward," royal historian Jessica Storoschuk explained to Marie Claire US, following the news of their upcoming visit.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"William and Catherine's announcement of their upcoming trip to Wales without a press embargo is certainly signalling a new chapter for the couple," she continued. "As it shows their confidence that they will not need to cancel or postpone due to health issues."

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to work in a permanent capacity, but she has emphasised that she looks forward to being back full-time when she is able.

We will continue to update this story.