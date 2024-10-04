Palace insiders have reportedly expressed concern about Princess Kate’s increasing work schedule

The Princess of Wales returned to public duty this month, after the 42-year-old mother of three confirmed that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Princess Kate explained in a statement to announce her gradual return to her role. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," she later continued. "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

The Princess of Wales has now made multiple public appearances since her statement, and while fans are taking this as a sign of her successful recovery, insiders have warned that she must pace herself.

Among them was Dickie Arbiter, the late Queen Elizabeth's press spokesperson, who opened up about Princess Kate's need to take her time earlier this month in a conversation with Express UK.

"It will be a slow adjustment to getting back on duty and we mustn’t expect anything mammoth overnight," Arbiter explained. "The fact that she had a meeting earlier this week is a good sign, a good sign that she is engaging with other people other than just her family."

He continued: "We shouldn’t be pushing her and she certainly shouldn’t be pushing herself to keep people happy that she is coming back, she will do it gradually and in her time.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"She’s not out of the woods yet and we must allow her to pace herself."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Royal expert Jennie Bond also opened up about Princess Kate's return recently, explaining that there is still a long way to go.

"Small steps, taken slowly in her own time. That, I think, is Catherine's way back to health, happiness and work," Bond explained in a recent interview with OK!.

"Things are not the same; feelings and attitudes," she later continued. "Their perspectives on life have changed. Catherine will have a lot to process when it comes to not just her physical health, but her mental health too before she feels truly ready for a full time role again."

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to work in a full-time capacity.

We will continue to update this story.