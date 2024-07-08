Princess Kate reportedly "gives Prince William the security, love and friendship he needs"

The Wales family is undoubtedly the most talked about in the world, with the family of five returning to the spotlight this summer.

The Princess of Wales has been recovering privately in Windsor for the first half of 2024, following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. And making her return to public life at June’s Trooping the Colour parade , the 42-year-old reassured the nation that she was making good progress.

This is something that Princess Kate has given her husband Prince William a lot of credit for, calling him "a great source of comfort and reassurance".

"The last few months have been a test of their strong partnership," explained former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond in a recent interview with OK Magazine .

"[Kate] adores William," she continued. "He is her rock and has supported her so selflessly through all of this and has taken flack from members of the public for not doing more and for devoting himself to her. So she adores her man. I think their marriage is stronger than ever."

This week, experts opened up further about their relationship, explaining that Prince William has been "a constant source of strength" to his wife, particularly while she undergoes her treatment. And that in return, Princess Kate gives him unwavering love and friendship.

"His life with Kate gives him the security, love and friendship he needs," explained royal expert Ingrid Seward. "They are each other's confidants, providing emotional support."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to royal duties permanently, but the mother of three did release a personal health statement earlier this year to thank the public for their support.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," read Princess Kate's health update. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding," she later concluded. "And to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

We will continue to update this story.