Princess Kate is reportedly 'open to reconciling' with Harry, but not so much with Meghan

That's something at least

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the ANZAC Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Princess Kate could hold the key to the Wales family reconciling with Prince Harry, but there are caveats.

"Kate is open to reconciling, though with Harry more so than Meghan," one source told Us Weekly. "She still has some hurt feelings over what Meghan did to her and Charlotte. There is work to do, but she’s willing to move forward."

"What Meghan did to her and Charlotte" is a reference to some drama that happened around the Sussexes' 2018 wedding, which involved the bridesmaids' dresses. (Princess Charlotte was one of the bridesmaids for her uncle's wedding.)

A second source told the publication: "Kate would be open to making nice if William wanted to, but she won’t meddle. She has faith that the situation will resolve itself in time." They added that Kate "really misses Harry. She always saw him as a brother figure."

Though somewhat estranged from the rest of the royals since his and Meghan Markle's departure to the U.S. in 2020, Prince Harry has succeeded in paving the way towards reconciliation with his father King Charles — particularly given that the King is currently undergoing treatment for a recent cancer diagnosis.

However, a possible reconciliation between him and his older brother Prince William still feels like wishful thinking at this point.

But there's a small chance that the King's cancer and Princess Kate's recent abdominal surgery might end up changing William's perspective on his relationship with Harry.

"They can use this as a starting point," a third source said. "The consensus is that life is too short, and there’s hope this will lead to repairing the rift."

One of Us Weekly's sources warned readers not to hold their breath. "William loves Harry, but the past few years have been very difficult for him," they said. "The sad reality is that it’s impossible for him just to forget all those spiteful and vindictive attacks Harry made against him and the monarchy."

As far as we know, William is particularly hurt over some of the more explosive revelations Harry made about him in his memoir, Netflix docuseries, and Oprah interview. Still, let's hope that the two men can somehow find a way to build bridges.

Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
