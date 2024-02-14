Princess Kate is reportedly 'open to reconciling' with Harry, but not so much with Meghan

Princess Kate could hold the key to the Wales family reconciling with Prince Harry, but there are caveats.

"Kate is open to reconciling, though with Harry more so than Meghan," one source told Us Weekly. "She still has some hurt feelings over what Meghan did to her and Charlotte. There is work to do, but she’s willing to move forward."

"What Meghan did to her and Charlotte" is a reference to some drama that happened around the Sussexes' 2018 wedding, which involved the bridesmaids' dresses. (Princess Charlotte was one of the bridesmaids for her uncle's wedding.)

A second source told the publication: "Kate would be open to making nice if William wanted to, but she won’t meddle. She has faith that the situation will resolve itself in time." They added that Kate "really misses Harry. She always saw him as a brother figure."

Though somewhat estranged from the rest of the royals since his and Meghan Markle's departure to the U.S. in 2020, Prince Harry has succeeded in paving the way towards reconciliation with his father King Charles — particularly given that the King is currently undergoing treatment for a recent cancer diagnosis.

However, a possible reconciliation between him and his older brother Prince William still feels like wishful thinking at this point.

But there's a small chance that the King's cancer and Princess Kate's recent abdominal surgery might end up changing William's perspective on his relationship with Harry.

"They can use this as a starting point," a third source said. "The consensus is that life is too short, and there’s hope this will lead to repairing the rift."

One of Us Weekly's sources warned readers not to hold their breath. "William loves Harry, but the past few years have been very difficult for him," they said. "The sad reality is that it’s impossible for him just to forget all those spiteful and vindictive attacks Harry made against him and the monarchy."

As far as we know, William is particularly hurt over some of the more explosive revelations Harry made about him in his memoir, Netflix docuseries, and Oprah interview. Still, let's hope that the two men can somehow find a way to build bridges.