Royal experts open up about Princess Kate's "naughty" sense of humour

The Princess of Wales has been front and centre in 2024, making her royal return this season after a break from duties to focus on her cancer recovery.

As Princess Kate returns to her royal role, she has been credited for her strength and commitment to duty, emerging as one of the leaders within the Mountbatten-Windsor fold.

However, it is the 42-year-old mother of three's lesser known "naughty" side that has made headlines this week, with royal experts revealing that the Prince and Princess bonded over their shared sense of humour.

"William once described Kate's sense of humour as ‘naughty’ and his own as ‘dirty,’ and claimed that it was one of the most important things that drew them together," royal expert and author of The King, Christopher Andersen explained to Fox News.

"They've certainly cleaned up their act for the children's sake," he continued. "But they can still make each other double over laughing."

Royal experts have opened up in the past about Princess Kate's sense of humour, revealing that the Princess of Wales is "a lot more fun" behind Palace doors.

"I think she's very careful with what she says to the press," royal author Robert Jobson explained on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show earlier this year. "I think that she's a lot more fun than the image that is presented.

"She laughs a lot and I think anybody who laughs a lot is obviously somebody who's got that sense of humour," Jobson continued.

This is something that Prince Harry has also opened up about in the past, speaking about Princess Kate's "heavily disguised silly side" in his 2023 memoir Spare.

"I liked seeing Kate laugh," he wrote about his sister-in-law. "Better yet, I liked making her laugh. And I was quite good at it. My transparently silly side connected with her heavily disguised silly side.

"Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with thoughts of all our future laughing fits together, and I told myself how great everything would be when I had a serious girlfriend who could laugh along with us."

Well, this is lovely.