Princess Kate has “mixed feelings” about her children’s return to school

The Wales family has kept a low profile this summer, enjoying a restorative holiday in private after their difficult start to 2024.

Princess Kate confirmed her cancer diagnosis earlier this year, taking a step back from public duties to focus on her recovery. And while the Princess of Wales has started her soft royal return, she has explained herself that she is not out of the woods yet, expected to continue "living under the radar" while she completes her treatment.

The summer holidays have been the perfect opportunity for this, with the family of five spending some time out of the public eye on the royal Balmoral estate - frequented by the entire Mountbatten-Windsor family.

Prince William and Princess Kate are known to be regulars at Balmoral, even owning their own property on the premises - Tam-Na-Ghar, affording them space and privacy while they spend time as a family, and allowing them to give their children a "much needed distraction" from their difficult year.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

However, as of this week, the summer holidays are over. And with Prince William returning to work, and George, Charlotte and Louis' term resuming at Lambrook School, Princess Kate will be focusing on her recovery. This is something that she reportedly has mixed emotions about, with royal experts explaining how the holidays have probably been "taxing" for the 42-year-old mother of three.

“I think, like any young mother with children, she probably regarded the beginning of the summer holidays with some trepidation because you've got weeks on end to fill with three energetic young kids," royal expert Jennie Bond explained to The Sun. "And of course, private schools have very long holidays indeed."

“So I think it's probably with a mixture of sadness that they won't be still enjoying themselves in the freedom of the holidays, but maybe just Catherine might feel a measure of relief that these school holidays are finally over, and she can do the school run and perhaps get back into bed for a few hours afterward."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to official duties on a permanent basis, but she has thanked the public for their "continued understanding" while she focuses on her recovery.

We will continue to update this story.