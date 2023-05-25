Princess Kate has King Charles' "blessing" to "steal the limelight," royal author claims
He knows how valuable she is for the monarchy
Princess Kate always ranks as one of the most popular royals when polls are published, and there have been many heartwarming instances of her meetings with members of the public turning out to be quite emotional — with royal fans (especially younger ones) becoming starstruck in her presence.
This means that the Princess of Wales can sometimes be at risk of overshadowing King Charles himself, but if one royal columnist is to be believed, the monarch is actually quite happy about this.
"Whilst it is Charles's head that wears the Crown, it is William, Catherine and their children that will steal the limelight. They are bound to. And it is right," Robert Jobson writes in the Daily Mail.
"This time, it will be with Charles's blessing — for he knows for monarchy to survive it must be relevant to the younger generation."
Robert goes on to explain that the King is really popular right now, with swathes of royal fans coming to meet him during walkabouts, but that the fact remains that his eldest son and his wife are really the current superstars in the Royal Family.
"Charles is under no illusions that it is the younger royals that have the star quality and are crucial for the future of our monarchy," Robert writes.
"We have seen a sign of that at the Chelsea Flower Show, where the Princess of Wales dazzled and, perhaps understandably, drew more attention than his own visit.
"Catherine and William have the wow factor — as a double act at the Earthshot Prize launches they have pulling power. They make headlines for the right reasons."
This attitude of Charles's towards William and Kate stands in contrast to his alleged "jealousy" towards his first, late wife Princess Diana. Royal expert Jennie Bond recently observed that William has managed to avoid this trap in his marriage with Kate: "I think if you compare that relationship to Charles and Diana, it strikes me that William deserves a great deal of credit because he has never appeared jealous of the attention that his wife gets," the commentator said.
All in all, it sounds like all is harmonious among working royals at the moment! We love to see it.
