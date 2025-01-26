Princess Kate's relatable comments from after her engagement interview have resurfaced

The Princess of Wales is undoubtedly the most talked-about woman in the world. And following the news of her cancer recovery, the 43-year-old has resumed her duties, returning to her role as one of the leaders of the royal family.

"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal," she announced in a rare health statement. "I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to."

As excitement builds around Princess Kate's long-awaited return, followers and fans are eager to know what the future will hold for the royal.

This week, however, it was Princess Kate's pre-royal days that made headlines, with comments from her 2010 engagement interview at St James' Palace recently resurfacing.

"It's quite a daunting prospect," Princess Kate explained to ITV's Tom Bradbury about her future role during the 2010 sit-down. "But hopefully I'll take it in my stride, and William's a great teacher so hopefully he'll be able to help me along the way... I'm really looking forward to spending my time with William."

For Kate Middleton, then 28, this was her first official interview, and according to Bradbury, via royal expert Katie Nicholl, she was "dreading" it.

In fact, Middleton reportedly sighed with relief after the interview had been filmed, and exclaimed, "I'm no good at this!"

Princess Kate has been known to have struggled with public speaking in the past, with royal experts noting that she is naturally "introverted".

"I think it’s difficult for Kate individually because I think she’s intrinsically quite shy," royal expert Camilla Tominey explained in 2017 BBC podcast Images of Diana.

However, over her years as a royal, the Princess of Wales is known to have improved her public speaking, with Tominey reporting via the Telegraph that "she feels much more confident now".

