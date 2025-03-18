Princess Kate reveals special place she wants to bring her 3 children
They would love it
Princess Kate has given us some insights into where she really wants to bring her three children when she gets the chance.
Kate met some Irish Guardsmen on Monday as she celebrated St. Patrick's Day with them at Wellington Barracks in London, and when she met an Australian reservist, she spoke animatedly about her experience with travelling down under.
"George finds it fascinating that he has been to Australia and New Zealand," the Princess of Wales explained to Corporal Adam Hamilton, as reported by Hello!.
"I would like to go back there with them now. It's finding time to do that. But I love to travel — yes, it's a long flight."
Prince George, now 11, went to Australia and New Zealand with his royal parents when he was under a year old, in the spring of 2014. There, the young Prince enjoyed some serious adventures—including travelling by plane, meeting an adorable bilby also named George, and being presented with a toy bilby.
But George's younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, have never been to Australia or New Zealand — and clearly it's on their mum's bucket list to show them the two countries.
"We tend to go further afield when it’s official visits, it's being able to carve out time to experience these countries in a more private capacity," Kate explained during her Monday visit.
"Because otherwise you end up seeing lots of insides of amazing buildings but you don't get to meet that many people. It’s making sure that you can combine a bit of work with the children. I might see you down there!"
While the Wales family tends to favour British holidays, often enjoying time in their country home in Norfolk, visiting family at Balmoral, or heading to the seaside in Cornwall, they recently jetted off all the way to the Caribbean island of Mustique for the children's half-term. So the kids may not have been to Australia, but they've certainly seen some beautiful parts of the world already!
