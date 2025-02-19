Here's exactly what William and Kate were doing instead of the BAFTAs
We knew that Prince William and Princess Kate would be skipping the BAFTA awards this year, but we didn't originally know what they'd be doing instead.
Well, if you — like us — are currently staying put in chilly, rainy England, you may want to stop reading now, lest you succumb to unbearable envy.
You guessed it, William and Kate jetted off to somewhere much, much sunnier, as the BAFTAs unfortunately (well, for those of us who enjoy their awards ceremony appearances) coincided with their children's half-term break.
The Daily Mail was the first to report that the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, boarded a commercial flight (but in business class, of course) to Saint Lucia in the Caribbean. After that, they switched to a private plane to make their way to the ultra-luxurious island of Mustique. Apparently, Kate's mum Carole Middleton is also there with them.
The island is privately owned, making it the ideal destination for a super-famous couple looking to escape the spotlight: journalists and photographers are not allowed to stay there.
The Mail notes that other famous fans of Mustique have included Kate Moss, Mick Jagger and Daniel Craig over the years.
Meanwhile at the BAFTAs, William made a pre-recorded video appearance, in his capacity as president of the organisation.
It's obviously a bit disappointing that we didn't get to see the glamorous royal couple in their red-carpet finery this year, given the amazing looks they've come up with for the event over the years. Still, we're glad they were able to find some time for a little rest in their busy schedules!
George, Charlotte and Louis are on holiday from Lambrook School between 14 February and 24 February, a nice long stretch for hard-working pupils!
