Here's exactly what William and Kate were doing instead of the BAFTAs

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Trench Town Culture Yard Museum where Bob Marley used to live, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean on March 22, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas on their week-long tour.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

We knew that Prince William and Princess Kate would be skipping the BAFTA awards this year, but we didn't originally know what they'd be doing instead.

Well, if you — like us — are currently staying put in chilly, rainy England, you may want to stop reading now, lest you succumb to unbearable envy.

You guessed it, William and Kate jetted off to somewhere much, much sunnier, as the BAFTAs unfortunately (well, for those of us who enjoy their awards ceremony appearances) coincided with their children's half-term break.

The Daily Mail was the first to report that the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, boarded a commercial flight (but in business class, of course) to Saint Lucia in the Caribbean. After that, they switched to a private plane to make their way to the ultra-luxurious island of Mustique. Apparently, Kate's mum Carole Middleton is also there with them.

The island is privately owned, making it the ideal destination for a super-famous couple looking to escape the spotlight: journalists and photographers are not allowed to stay there.

The Mail notes that other famous fans of Mustique have included Kate Moss, Mick Jagger and Daniel Craig over the years.

Meanwhile at the BAFTAs, William made a pre-recorded video appearance, in his capacity as president of the organisation.

It's obviously a bit disappointing that we didn't get to see the glamorous royal couple in their red-carpet finery this year, given the amazing looks they've come up with for the event over the years. Still, we're glad they were able to find some time for a little rest in their busy schedules!

George, Charlotte and Louis are on holiday from Lambrook School between 14 February and 24 February, a nice long stretch for hard-working pupils!

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸