Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The cutest little monster in town.

Yesterday was Halloween, which meant that social media was littered with imaginative costumes to inspire and terrify you (naturally). And the royal family was no exception.

Princess Eugenie became mum to baby son August in February this year, making this his first Halloween – and therefore the perfect excuse to dress him up in a baby Halloween costume and show him off to the world.

Eugenie is one of few royals with a personal Instagram account, so it’s all the more exciting to see snippets of her life together with husband Jack Brooksbank and baby August. Taking to Instagram Stories, the mum-of-one showed off a photo of a pumpkin she had carved.

“My 2021 attempt at scary,” she wrote above the picture of the pumpkin in question, which had a spooky landscape etched into it. Shortly after, the Princess uploaded a photograph of her young son wearing a cute blue monster onesie.

“At least my little Halloween monster is scary…” Eugenie wrote. The picture, taken from above, shows August crawling on the floor with his tiny fingers poking out from his costume. Just adorable!

Princess Eugenie’s followers were also treated to another glimpse at little August, in the form of a grid post. That photo shows the royal baby in the same sweet monster suit, this time sitting up and playing with a Minion cuddly toy.

“Wonder what they are talking about..” Eugenie wrote in the caption, along with emojis of a ghost and a pumpkin.

All in all, it looks like August thoroughly enjoyed his first Halloween. Or, at least, his parents thoroughly enjoyed dressing him up for it. Just imagine how extra they’ll go when he’s big enough to start Trick or Treating?!