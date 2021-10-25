Kate Middleton was spotted shopping for Halloween costumes in Sainsbury’s with her children

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked about women in the world, from her relationship with Prince William to their three Cambridge children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – entertaining the world on the regular.

But it wasn’t Princess Charlotte’s signature sass or Prince Louis’ royal wave that got the world talking this week. Instead, it was Kate herself, and more specifically how relatable she is.

Kate and Wills have always been known to be relatable royals, from their opting to fly economy to their Game of Thrones obsession.

This week however it was their shopping tendencies that went viral as stories of their relatable supermarket trips resurfaced.

One particular story involved Kate shopping for Halloween costumes for her three children in the Norfolk store back in 2019.

‘She was with Charlotte and George looking at Halloween outfits but her bodyguard was kind of watching people with phones and telling them no pictures,’ one onlooker explained. ‘I managed to get the photo as she was at the self-service check out.’

They continued: ‘You just don’t expect it to happen, you think Kate would shop in Waitrose or Harrods.’

Kate is known to be a Sainsbury’s fan, previously spotted browsing the aisles in the King’s Lynn branch with George, Charlotte and Louis.

‘She was with the children, and she looked lovely,’ an onlooker, Kate Carter, told HELLO!. ‘She is absolutely beautiful, and the children were beautiful. They were so well behaved,’

The source continued: ‘I noticed Charlotte first as she had the beautiful green jacket on that she wore at Christmas. Then I saw Kate, who had Louis in her arms and I thought “Am I the only one seeing this?” I couldn’t believe it was happening.’

Princess Charlotte was reportedly very taken with the dresses, with Kate Carter adding via HELLO!, ‘She was just having a little bit of a walk around. They were looking at the clothes when I saw them. Charlotte was looking at the dresses, she was dead cute.’

Royals – they’re just like us!