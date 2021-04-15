A sweet exchange between Princess Charlotte and the Queen is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the tragic news last week that Prince Philip had passed away, aged 99.

‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement today.

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.’

Royal family members paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh and have been rallying around the Queen, with Prince Harry even flying back to the UK and HRH’s ‘gang of four‘ stepping up to support her.

This week, Buckingham Palace has released a series of never before seen photographs of the royal family to honour Prince Philip.

‘Today, members of the Royal Family have shared photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather,’ captioned a series of photographs of Prince Philip with his family.

One photograph that went particularly viral sees Prince William and Kate Middleton visiting the Queen and Prince Philip in Balmoral, with Prince George and a baby Princess Charlotte.

While the photo is reportedly the first ever official portrait of the Cambridge children at Balmoral, it went particularly viral because of Princess Charlotte and Queen Elizabeth’s sweet exchange, with the two gazing directly at each other.

‘The look between HM and Charlotte in the second photo,’ commented one user, while another wrote: ‘I love how Charlotte & the Queen are looking at each other!!’

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this tragic time.