Princess Charlotte had a surprise meet and greet at Wimbledon 

Wimbledon has had the nation captivated over the last few weeks, with the finale over the weekend having viewers on the edge of their seats.

But eagle eyed fans were also distracted by a meeting off court.

Kate Middleton sat courtside in the royal box with husband the Prince of Wales and their two eldest children Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

But the foursome, minus the youngest Prince Louis who is reported to be a 'keen' player , were not the only royals in this section. The family were also joined by another royal, King Felipe of Spain.

Cameras and onlookers caught the sweet moment the eight-year-old Princess Charlotte met the Spanish king.

In one photo Charlotte was captured smiling politely, while Felipe leant over to talk to the young Princess.

The British and Spanish royals were also joined by other family members in the royal box, including the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Lord Frederick Windsor as well as Lady Sophie Windsor.

It is speculated King Felipe watched the Wimbledon men's finals to support Spanish tennis ace, Carlos Alcaraz, who was crowned champion after defeating Novak Djokovic over the weekend.

Carlos previously met the King of Spain after he won the US Open last year at Zarzuela Palace, but the moment had the professional sportsman riddled with nerves.

Speaking previously about meeting the King, Carlos said: "It's pretty amazing to get the call from the Spanish king. I was more nervous [for] that call than the match. It's pretty amazing that the Spanish king congratulates you on the hard work that you put in every day and your win. It's something that you never thought you were going to receive."

While, the Princess of Wales, who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, attended Wimbledon not only because she loves the sport, but to present the trophies to Carlos and Novak.

This comes after the Princess was spotted on the court just weeks prior as she participated in a tennis event at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, home of the Wimbledon tennis tournament, with retired great Roger Federer.

