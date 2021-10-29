Princess Charlotte is set to inherit one of Princess Diana’s most iconic possessions

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Diana was a true trailblazer, from her iconic style moments to her determination to be human, even abandoning the royal protocol of wearing gloves so she could have direct contact with people that she met. She later went on to stop wearing hats, famously saying, ‘You can’t cuddle a child in a hat.’

While Princess Diana may no longer be with us, the royal family has made sure her legacy lives on through her sons’ charity work, in the wedding flowers carried by Meghan Markle and even in the little style tributes to Diana that Kate and Meghan make on a daily basis.

This week, it was Princess Diana’s link to her granddaughter Princess Charlotte that made her news as it was revealed that the miniature royal would be inheriting something very special from her late grandmother.

As the eldest of her granddaughters, Princess Charlotte will reportedly get the first pick on Princess Diana’s family jewels, with the most coveted item said to be The Spencer Tiara.

Princess Diana’s family tiara was made famous when she wore it on her wedding day to Prince Charles.

The tiara is currently in the possession of Earl Charles Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, but according to royal sources, the heirloom will one day be inherited by Charlotte.

‘William is close with his uncle and has asked if his mother’s namesake tiara can be given to Charlotte someday,’ a royal source told GoodToKnow. ‘William is quite aware the Earl has daughters of his own, but the two have agreed that Diana’s iconic piece belongs to her first granddaughter.’

According to a separate source, via New Ideal, Princess Charlotte is ‘giddy with excitement’ about it.

The source later continued: ‘She’s also seen pictures of her wearing the tiara. Charlotte is more than aware that she’s a princess, and she’s already got plastic tiaras and gowns to play dress-ups in. It’s very cute.’

Well, that’s lovely.