Princess Beatrice just revealed her sweet nickname for her step-son

The royal family is undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors never failing to make viral news.

In recent years, the millennial royals have dominated the spotlight – especially with their non-stop wedding and baby news.

Yes, from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s role elevation and Princess Eugenie’s new arrival to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito life, these royals make non-stop headlines.

This past few months, it has been all about Princess Beatrice, from her exciting pregnancy announcement to her sweet birthday celebrations.

It was her relationship with her step-son, Christopher, that made headlines this week, as the Princess revealed her heartwarming nickname for him.

The five-year-old is known as Wolfie, but Princess B refers to him by a different (and very special) moniker, her ‘bonus son’.

Yes, really.

Speaking to HELLO! about her dyslexia recently, Beatrice explained: ‘If any child, any bonus son, or future babies that are on their way, are lucky enough to be diagnosed with dyslexia, I feel incredibly grateful to have tools such as the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity to be able to tap into, to give them that extra support. I think it’s really important for every parent, that they feel they are not alone in this.’

Well this is lovely.