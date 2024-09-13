Prince William’s words about wanting his and Princess Kate’s marriage to “last forever” are going viral
The Prince and Princess of Wales are the most talked-about couple in the world, particularly this week, releasing an emotional family video in a rare move to mark the end of Princess Kate's chemotherapy treatment.
The 42-year-old mother of three confirmed her diagnosis earlier this year, taking a subsequent step back from duties to focus on her recovery. And while she has now completed her treatment, Princess Kate has explained that her "path to healing and full recovery is long", and that she "must continue to take each day as it comes".
"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," she explained in the personal video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted," she later added. "Of simply loving and being loved."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
The Prince and Princess' moving marriage has been front and centre since the video's release, with Prince William's past words about their relationship going particularly viral.
The words once came about in a conversation with British photographer Arthur Edwards, who recently recalled his past conversation with the future King.
"Once William told me the reason he and Kate took their time getting engaged was because he wanted to make sure his marriage would last forever," Edwards recalled to The Sun.
He continued: "Watching Kate snuggle into her husband’s shoulder as they sat on a pile of logs in the pine woods at Holkham beach, in Norfolk, says to me that they are still very much in love."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
It is not known when Princess Kate will return to her role in a permanent capacity, but she has stated that she is "looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months".
"To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand," read her powerful statement. "Out of darkness, can come light so let that light shine bright."
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
