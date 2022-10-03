Prince William has released a powerful statement following the Molly Russell inquest 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Molly sadly passed away in 2017 aged 14

Prince William has spoken out on the importance of online safety, following an inquest into Molly Russell’s death.

The new Prince of Wales took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the horrific ordeal, share his sympathy to Molly’s parents and stress the importance of strict measures to be in place on online outlets to protect children.

William – who has sons Prince George and Prince Louis, as well as daughter Princess Charlotte with wife Kate Middleton, now Princess of Wales – tweeted: “No parent should ever have to endure what Ian Russell and his family have been through.”

“They have been so incredibly brave. Online safety for our children and young people needs to be a prerequisite, not an afterthought.”

According to BBC News, a coroner has concluded Molly died from an act of self harm while battling depression, which was worsened due to negative content online and graphic imagery.

Coroner, Andrew Walker, also shared images of self harm and suicide Molly viewed online “shouldn’t have been available for a child to see.”

Molly’s father, Ian Russell, has demanded major changes to protect children and for heightened safety measures online.

Speaking after the hearing last week, Ian said: “It’s time to protect our innocent young people instead of allowing [social media] platforms to prioritise their profits by monetising the misery of children.”

The senior coroner for North London, Mr Walker, praised Molly for being a high achiever at school, and claimed she had settled into secondary school well, as she seemed enthusiastic about certain subjects, including performing arts.

Sadly, Molly became depressed, which Mr Walker claimed is common in young teenagers, but her mental health condition worsened into a depressive illness.

He said: “It would not be safe to leave suicide as a conclusion.

“She died from an act of self-harm while suffering from depression and the negative effects of online content.”

It has been said Prince William’s comment, or input from any royal member, surrounding legal proceedings is unusual, but William, as well as Kate and Prince Harry have supported mental health campaigns, such as Heads Together, for many years, and is a cause close to his heart.