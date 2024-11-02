Prince William's recent actions are an "encouraging sign" of Princess Kate's progress

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been front and centre this season, with Princess Kate returning to duty following her cancer recovery.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," the 42-year-old mother of three explained as she announced her gradual return to work. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," she continued. "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

This month will see Prince William travel to Cape Town, South Africa, to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards on November 6th. And while Princess Kate usually attends the annual event, she will not be joining him this year, continuing to focus on her recovery, and taking "baby steps" while scaling up her duties.

According to royal experts, Princess Kate's absence is nothing to worry about. In fact, they believe that it's actually an "encouraging sign" of her recovery.

"[Prince William] has made it clear his family, their wellbeing and their privacy come first," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained to Express.co.uk. "Catherine has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer, as she has so movingly told us, and though she has finished chemotherapy, she has said she still has a long way to go.

"However, William would undoubtedly not be going to South Africa, even though the trip is for the fourth Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, if he did not feel that she was doing well and was happy coping with the family in his absence.

"The Prize is his brainchild, but we know that they are a devoted couple and what his priorities are, and that he feels able to go is another encouraging sign that she is doing well."

The 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony is set to take place on 6 November.

We will continue to update this story.