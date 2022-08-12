Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Being a part of the Royal family comes with a lot of responsibility and naturally, rules.

While The Duke of Cambridge isn’t usually one for breaking protocol, he did bend the rules recently – and for a very sweet reason.

Prince William was an avid supporter of the Lionesses throughout the Women’s Euros, even releasing a sweet video online with Princess Charlotte to wish them luck before the final. And Prince William even admitted to the Lionesses ahead of the tournament that his daughter Charlotte is a “budding football star”.

Prince William watched the final from Wembley stadium as football finally came home, with England beating Germany 2-1 to win the Euros for the first time ever.

Following the record-breaking win, Prince William was there to congratulate the Lionesses, surprising the world when he gave many of the team a hug instead of a handshake.

So, how did he break the rules?

Well, traditionally, royals are not meant to hug while congratulating people, and are instead supposed to shake their hand or applaud.

According to former royal butler, Grant Harrold, via OK!, William’s decision to break the rules was no accident – instead it was a deliberate act.

“Historically, there was a rule with royals that you could look but you couldn’t touch. If you met a royal, you could look at them and if they offered you a handshake, you were to accept it,” Harrold revealed.

The expert continues to reveal that it is likely the influence of the late Princess Diana that makes William so kind and warm with his actions.

“Diana was a hugger and I think that this physical contact and hugging people has a lot to do with how William was raised,” he said. “It won’t feel unnatural to William – if anything, it’d feel more uncomfortable if it was just a strict handshake. As well as this, seeing royals hug makes them relevant and modern.”

Fans were quick to show their admiration for William’s actions, praising the future King for his kindness.

“Prince William hugging the players…..making me cry my eyes out!”, wrote one follower. While another posted: “Prince William was fantastic with every single player. He hugged them, held their hands. He’s a class act and a true football fan.”

Well, that’s lovely.