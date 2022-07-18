Go Lionesses!
If you didn’t catch either of last weeks football victory – the England Women’s team storming home with a casual 8 – 0 win over Norway, and then 5 – 0 win over Northern Ireland – then you missed out. Keen to read a little bit more about the England Lionesses players stealing the show at the Women’s Euros 2022? Then you’re in the right place.
Women’s sport has long been in need of more support, funding and recognition. Case in point -the England Women’s team have taken part in the Euros eight times, making it to the final twice, and yet this is the first year that it’s being covered by the mainstream media.
The opening match of the EUFA Women’s Euros saw a record-breaking attendance, with 68,781 people filling the stadium to watch England beat Austria.
If you’re not that clued up on the different positions you can play – a quick whistlestop tour.
A striker’s primary goal is to score, while a defender’s aim is to stop attacks during the game and prevent the opposition from scoring. Attackers focus on scoring, creating chances, assists, and pressuring the opponents while a midfielder links the team’s offence and defence. Then there’s the goalkeeper, who tries not to let any goals in.
The team have captured the attention of the nation. Ready to get to know out top picks of the must-watch players a little better?
When is the next Women’s Euro 2022 England game?
England are next set to play Spain in the Quarter Final on Wednesday 20th at 8pm.
Now you know exactly what each player is set to do, let’s meet some of the team. While we haven’t shortlisted everyone (there are 23 players in the final lineup, whittled down by manager Sarina Wiegman from 28), we *have* shortlisted our players to watch. Keep scrolling.
Beth Mead – Forward
Currently at Arsenal, Beth made her world debut by scoring two goals in the 2019 She Believes Cup. The 27 year old knows how to shoot her shot, clearly, having scored 77 goals in 78 games for former club Sunderland.
She was also the one to score England's winning goal against Austria in their first game of the Euro's. Not bad.
Nikita Paris – Forward
Fun fact: Nikita, a forward for England, is 28-years-old. Earning a place at Everton’s centre of excellence at just 14, she was quickly recognised as a player to watch.
Last year, after spending two years in France, Paris returned to England and joined Arsenal FC.
Alessia Russo – Forward
Alessia, another of the England Women's squad forwards, received her first call up to squad for the She Believes Cup in 2019.
She was also a part of the Young Lionesses squad and competed in the 2018 World Cup, putting her is on eight senior caps.
Bethany England – Forward
She can do midfield, she can do wing-back. The Chelsea FC forward has scored 19 goals and won multiple honours, all at the tender age of 28. Watch out for England scoring all of England's goals.
Lucy Bronze – Defender
Already named UEFA Women's Player of the Year in 2018 and The Best FIFA Women's Player for 2020, Lucy is considered to be one of the best right-backs in women's football.
At just 30-years-old, she's played for Sunderland, Liverpool, Everton and Manchester City and, fun fact: Lucy has 90 senior caps Not only that, but she's played for England since 2013. Now you know who to look out for...
Rachel Daly – Defender
Daly made her England debut at 30-years-old, back in 2016, and has been dubbed the most versatile player of the team.
While she's previously said in media interviews that this versatility can work against her and make her miss out on certain opportunities, her stats indicate otherwise. She has 52 senior caps and played for Team GB in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,
Jess Carter – Defender
Jess is 24-years-old was born in Warwick. At current, she plays for the Chelsea Women's team.
She kicked off her England debut in 2017 and has 10 senior caps already. We can't wait to see her earn more.
Alex Greenwood – Defender
Since her senior breakthrough in 2014, Greenwood has gained 61 caps. Alex can certainly cope with the pressure as at just 22, Greenwood was the youngest member of England’s squad at the 2015 World Cup.
Leah Williamson – Midfielder
You'll likely have heard of Leah Williamson, captain of the England Women's football team who, fun fact, has 32 caps. Another fun fact for you: she's played for her country in every age group making her more than qualified to take charge as captain for the Euro's 2022.
The Milton Keynes born 25-year-old currently plays for Arsenal and has won the FA WSL title and Women’s FA Cup, too.
Hannah Hampton – Goalkeeper
Hannah first starting playing for the England Women's senior squad in March 2020, when she joined the Lionesses competing in the She Believes Cup in America.
The 21 year old is currently plays for Aston Villa. Born in Birmingham, she shares that it was her five childhood years in Spain that inspired her to get into the game.