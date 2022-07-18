Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Go Lionesses!

If you didn’t catch either of last weeks football victory – the England Women’s team storming home with a casual 8 – 0 win over Norway, and then 5 – 0 win over Northern Ireland – then you missed out. Keen to read a little bit more about the England Lionesses players stealing the show at the Women’s Euros 2022? Then you’re in the right place.

Women’s sport has long been in need of more support, funding and recognition. Case in point -the England Women’s team have taken part in the Euros eight times, making it to the final twice, and yet this is the first year that it’s being covered by the mainstream media.

The opening match of the EUFA Women’s Euros saw a record-breaking attendance, with 68,781 people filling the stadium to watch England beat Austria.

If you’re not that clued up on the different positions you can play – a quick whistlestop tour.

A striker’s primary goal is to score, while a defender’s aim is to stop attacks during the game and prevent the opposition from scoring. Attackers focus on scoring, creating chances, assists, and pressuring the opponents while a midfielder links the team’s offence and defence. Then there’s the goalkeeper, who tries not to let any goals in.

The team have captured the attention of the nation. Ready to get to know out top picks of the must-watch players a little better?

When is the next Women’s Euro 2022 England game?

England are next set to play Spain in the Quarter Final on Wednesday 20th at 8pm.

Now you know exactly what each player is set to do, let’s meet some of the team. While we haven’t shortlisted everyone (there are 23 players in the final lineup, whittled down by manager Sarina Wiegman from 28), we *have* shortlisted our players to watch. Keep scrolling.