Why Prince William could reach out to Harry in the coming days

As Prince Harry prepares to turn 39 on 15 September, sadly his relationship with brother Prince William and dad King Charles is not anywhere close to being mended.

The two royal brothers especially have been feuding since Harry stepped down as a senior royal in early 2020, and as far as we know, they haven't spoken at all in months.

But for former royal butler Grant Harrold, who previously worked for Prince Charles, Harry's upcoming birthday could make the ideal opportunity for a first step towards reconciliation.

"If they chat on WhatsApp, he might get a text, or he might get an email. I hope [William and Charles] do reach out," Grant said (via OK!).

"I’d like to think William would pick up the phone to wish him a happy birthday.

"It would be the opportunity for his dad to reach out, and offer an olive branch. It’s the perfect time for them to check in and I would hope that Harry would do the same to them on their birthdays."

William's birthday has already passed, as he turned 41 on 21 June, but the King's birthday is on 14 November. He will be 75.

September is a big month for the Royal Family, since Friday, 8 September will mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death. This, too, could be an opportunity for Harry to reconcile with his family at least to a certain extent. Whatever happens, Grant believes Harry will find the day extra difficult precisely because of his fractured relationships with other members of his family.

And unfortunately, though perhaps they might speak on Harry's birthday, Grant doesn't think a full-blown reconciliation is realistic at the moment.

"I think the damage has already been done now and I think at this moment in time, I don’t see it dramatically changing," he said.

Sadly, these comments are in line with those of other royal experts as well, with none of them being particularly optimistic about their future. Oh dear.