Insiders have described Princess Kate and Prince William as a "worried mum and dad behind the scenes"
The Wales family is the most talked-about in the world. And from Princess Kate's return to duty following her cancer recovery, to Prince William's role elevation, the family of five has been front and centre.
It is Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who get the world talking the most, with the three young royals, aged eleven, nine and six, respectively, already making headlines.
This is something that is reportedly a concern for the Prince and Princess of Wales, with royal experts noting that their priority is protecting their children, and ensuring that they have "as normal an upbringing as possible."
"I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around [George, Charlotte and Louis], because she knows what [royal life] can do," royal expert Ingrid Seward has previously explained, via Express.co.uk. "She’s seen it; she’s been around long enough…but they’re not normal children, and I think it’s extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground."
Jason Knauf, a former royal aide to the Wales family weighed in this week, opening up about Prince William and Princess Kate's parenting concerns in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia.
"[Prince William's] childhood in front of the media was quite difficult at times," Knauf reported. "And then he knew that he was going to be raising his kids to deal with social media and mobile phones and all of that stuff."
He continued: "I definitely saw the worried mum and dad behind the scenes, but a lot less in recent years, which has been fantastic for them as a family."
"They can't change their destiny," royal expert Jennie Bond has previously explained about the Wales children's upbringing to OK! magazine. "But they don't have to confront it just yet except on special occasions. So I think William and Catherine have got the balance just right. The children obviously know they were born royal, but they don't have to be in the public eye very often - there will be time enough for that."
We will continue to update this story.
