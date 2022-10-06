Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Same, guys.

It’s no secret that the Prince and Princess of Wales sometimes enjoy a spot of TV, just like the rest of us. For example, around the time of Valentine’s Day this year, a source said that William and Kate like to watch “Netflix and documentaries” on their nights off, which is delightfully normal.

But during a 2020 visit to Wales, the then-Cambridges revealed that their guilty pleasure watch is Gavin and Stacey, while they were touring an arcade which serves as a set on the series.

During that visit, Prince William spoke to Craig O’Shea who owns a fish and chip shop on Barry Island.

Craig was impressed by the royal couple, by the sounds of it. He said: “They were fantastic, and it is great to see them in the town. They said they were big fans of Gavin and Stacey and wanted to visit.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

“Katie said about how wonderful the beach was and said that it must be a fantastic place for children to grow up, and William was very interested in our fish, chips, and curry sauce.

“He said he didn’t like it too spicy, but curry is his favourite.”

Of course, William and Kate have just recently been given the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales following Queen Elizabeth II‘s passing. As such, they are set to visit the country more and more in the coming years, and they started with a visit to the country on 27th September when they went to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station, the Holyhead Marine and Café Bar, and St Thomas Church in Swansea, before heading out on a walkabout to meet crowds of local well-wishers.

The Waleses also lived in their namesake country briefly in the early days of their marriage, while Prince William was still serving as a search and rescue pilot for the RAF, so it’s fair to say it holds a special place in the couple’s hearts.