A sweet photograph of Prince George and Prince William is going viral

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to their royal waves when meeting their brother, Prince Louis, these toddlers never fail to make news. And judging by Prince Louis’ recent updates (including his love for interrupting Zoom calls), he seems to take after his siblings.

It is Prince George that gets the world talking the most, from the news that his godmother Julia Samuel honours Princess Diana when buying him presents to most recently, a sweet photograph of him and Prince William.

The photograph in question was featured in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s father’s day video – a montage of sweet family snaps being put on a pin board.

The photograph that made the most news was the snap of Prince William smiling with his three children after the Trooping of the Colour parade, with Prince George hugging Prince William’s knee.

‘I love that photo of George and Charlotte holding your legs on Trooping day with you holding Louis in your arms, proving how much your children love you and what a wonderful Father you are, William,’ commented one user. Another posted: ‘Happy Father’s Day, Prince William! Look how those kids hang all over you! It’s obvious they love you so much!’

‘Look at the third photo!’, another posted. ‘Another new sweet photo of William with his children especially George hugging his daddy. Happy Father’s Day William!’

This is lovely!

Happy belated Father’s Day Prince William!