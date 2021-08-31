Kate Middleton just revealed Prince William’s ‘messy’ home habit

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and with their roles elevated this past year over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

Whether it’s the Duke and Duchess’ relocation to London, the news that they are house hunting in Windsor or the sweet family portraits released to mark their 10th anniversary, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

Kate Middleton tends to make the most headlines, from her candid words on parenting and the royal privilege she was given at Balmoral to her ‘aura of perfection’. But this week, it was her husband Prince William who got the world talking.

The Duke made news for his ‘messy’ home habit, with Kate Middleton’s words about her husband resurfacing this week, explaining that he is ‘a nightmare for it’.

The revelation came about during a tour of an RAF base in Cyprus back in 2018 to open a new recreation facility.

Prince William jokily warned the service personnel to ‘keep the pizza off the sofas’, something that prompted Kate to dob her husband in as the worst culprit of all.

‘You’re a nightmare with that’, she responded according to The Mirror.

These two!