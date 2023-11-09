Prince William reveals Louis' favourite band — and it's the cutest thing

Prince William has just revealed the sweetest tidbit about his young son Prince Louis, 5.

The Prince of Wales hosted his third annual Earthshot Prize in Singapore this week, where five projects were awarded £1 million each to scale up their innovations designed to help them reverse climate change.

As part of the star-studded awards ceremony, the band OneRepublic — known for their pop hits "Good Life" and "Counting Stars" — performed a musical set to open the show.

Going up to them backstage after their performance, William made sure to congratulate the six band members.

"I can’t thank you enough," the royal told them (via Express). "You were amazing. What a way to start the show. That was incredible."

William went on to reveal that Louis — who sadly had to stay behind in the UK, because, you know, school — is actually a super fan of theirs.

"Louis, my youngest, loves your songs," the Prince told them. Meanwhile, he said that his other son Prince George, 10, is more of an AC/DC fan himself.

This isn't the first time we've had a glimpse into what can be found on the Wales family playlist.

A couple years back, William revealed what his three children were always queuing up before school. "One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, Waka Waka," he said. "There’s a lot of hip movements going along with a lot of dressing up."

He added: "Charlotte particularly is running around the kitchen, in her dresses and ballet stuff. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing."

Also, there's another pop music-related royal story that makes Prince William cringe slightly to think back to: the time the one and only Taylor Swift all but forced him to climb on the stage with Jon Bon Jovi to sing "Livin' on a Prayer" back in 2013.

Addressing this incident in 2021, William admitted: "To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I’m cringing at what happened next, and I don’t understand why I gave in."