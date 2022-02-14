Prince William and Kate Middleton were forced to spend their first Valentine’s Day apart

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and with their roles elevated these past two years over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

Whether it’s Prince William and Kate Middleton relocating to London, or the sweet family portraits released to mark the Duke and Duchess’ 10th anniversary, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

With today marking Valentine’s Day, sweet stories and anecdotes have resurfaced, one of which involves the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

According to royal experts, Prince William and Kate Middleton were forced to spend their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple apart.

The reason? Duty, with Prince William deployed to the Falkland Islands over that time as a pilot.

Valentine’s Day 2012 was consequently spent apart for the newlyweds, with the Duchess spending the day at a royal outing in Liverpool. It is thought however that William sent Kate a card and a bouquet of flowers on the day.

When a young boy called Jaqson told the Duchess that he was sorry she wouldn’t be with her husband on February 14th, Kate replied: ‘Do you know where he is, Jaqson? He’s in the Falklands but he’s sent me a card this morning.’

