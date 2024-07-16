The Prince and Princess of Wales use this 'secret' airport suite when they fly
Fancy.
The royal family has some very specific rules when it comes to travelling abroad. While some of their flight requests sound fairly unusual to us economy cabin passengers - such as Kate Middleton's dresses getting their own seats or the late Queen Elizabeth II bringing her own special teabags - the majority of the royal regulations are in place for the family's safety. One of the most well-known is that heirs cannot travel together in order to protect the line of succession - meaning that Prince George may have to fly separately when he turns 12 next year - and members of the monarchy are also forbidden from eating certain foods as an additional health measure.
So if you've ever wondered how the Prince and Princess of Wales are able to fly without being spotted, and why they're never seen pacing at the gate even when they've been known to take commercial flights on budget airlines, it's down to the fact that the royal couple reportedly uses a 'secret' VIP suite when they travel from London Heathrow. As reported by OK! magazine, the luxury lounge is populated by almost 100 staff and boasts everything from a Michelin star menu to a private shoppers and a secret entrance with a chauffeur service.
According to the report, the Heathrow VIP service is often used by celebrities and public figures to offer privacy and security. Private doormen organise the luggage, and guests even have their own dedicated security and customs processes. Fancy.
Groups don't have to share the 5 star treatment with other VIPs, either. William and Kate would have their own private lounge room, complete with comfy sofas and a TV, and would be free to order dinner from a gold standard menu. Head of the Heathrow VIP service Priya Malhotra told Business Insider: "You can order from the menu as much as you want. You can even order the entire menu and drink me out of Dom - please do so, but I might be grumpy."
So, how much does it cost to enjoy this ultra-luxe experience? Anyone who holds a first or business class ticket can upgrade to the VIP package for £2,750 (which is estimated to be £3,300 with VAT) one way.
