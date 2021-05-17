Prince William and Kate Middleton have opened up about family life with their children

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and with their roles elevated over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

Whether it’s Prince William and Kate Middleton relocating to London, or the sweet family portraits released to mark the Duke and Duchess’ 10th anniversary, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

Recently, the family of five made headlines as it emerged that it was actually a family of six, with Prince William and Kate Middleton welcoming a four-legged companion, a new dog.

This week, during a sweet visit to Wolverhampton to support local mental health organisations, the Duke and Duchess opened up about family life with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and their new dog.

Keisha Riley, 14-year-old youth ambassador for HeadStart talked to the Cambridge couple during the official event, opening up about what they said afterwards.

‘I asked them about their dog, and what they do to be active,’ Keisha recalled, via HELLO! ‘They like to walk their dog, and spend time with their kids. They like to bake as well, and make different foods with their family.’

She continued: ‘They asked questions about what we like to do. I spoke about how I like to dance. Catherine said how she loves to be in nature. She likes to go on walks, and is also interested in sport, as we saw outside with the table tennis. They are very competitive!’

Well, that’s lovely.