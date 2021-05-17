Prince William and Kate Middleton just joined forces with David Beckham

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

'Our mental health binds every single one of us together.'

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and with their roles elevated over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

Whether it’s Prince William and Kate Middleton relocating to London, or the sweet family portraits released to mark the Duke and Duchess’ 10th anniversary, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

From Kate’s viral face mask trick and the new Cambridge dog to their sweet recent visit to Wolverhampton, the family of five are making non-stop headlines.

This past week, it was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who got the world talking as they joined forces with David Beckham.

The trio took part in a powerful ‘Mental Health Minute’ video broadcast to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, airing last Friday. And they weren’t alone, joined by Jamie Oliver, Joanna Lumley, Charles Dance, Dame Shirley Bassey, Jesse Lingard and Anne Marie.

The important message encouraging people to continue the national conversation on mental health was played across every UK radio station on Friday at 10.59am.

‘So, as we come to the end of this Mental Health Awareness Week, it would be great to keep talking,’ read Prince William, closing the minute-long broadcast, before Kate added: ‘Because our mental health binds every single one of us together.’

This is very important.