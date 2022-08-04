Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Is this the olive branch everyone has been waiting for?

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s (shock) departure as ‘official’ royals, there has been a lot of speculation over the couple’s relationship with the rest of the royal family.

This was especially true over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, when Harry and Meghan flew home early, and were hardly seen with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Thankfully, it seems there is nothing to worry about, as today, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lead the birthday wishes to sister-in-law Meghan.

Today, 4th August, marks Meghan Markle’s 41st birthday, something that William and Catherine were quick to mark, taking to social media to send Meghan their well wishes.

Posting the same message to Instagram and Twitter, the Cambridge’s sweet post reads: “Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Accompanying the sweet message is a picture of Meghan at St Paul’s Cathedral during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Fans and followers were quick to praise the Cambridge couple for being “the bigger people”, following rumours of fallouts and feuds.

And their message not only went viral, but also prompted other royal family members to extend olive branches themselves, with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s sweet message following suit.

Using the same photograph as the Cambridges, Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall wished the Duchess of Sussex a happy birthday, with a cute balloon emoji.

It is not yet known how Meghan will spend her big day, but it is sure to be special.

Last year for her milestone 40th, the Duchess introduced an initiative called “40 for 40”

“Because I’m turning 40 I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who is mobilising back into the workforce,” the Duchess said at the time.

“Over 2m in the US alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to Covid, and I think if we all do it and all commit 40 minutes to some sort of act of service we can create a ripple effect,” she explained.

However the Duchess chooses to celebrate, we hope she has a wonderful day.

Happy birthday Meghan!