The royal family has endured a difficult start to 2024, with both King Charles and the Princess of Wales taking a break from duties to recover from their respective health conditions.

King Charles announced that he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer last month, making his diagnosis public "in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer".

And following a two month absence after undergoing major abdominal surgery in January, the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis this month in a powerful video message.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family," the Princess of Wales explained in her video broadcast, confirming that she is getting better each day and needs time to recover in private.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," the Princess of Wales stated. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

As Easter Sunday falls this weekend, the Mountbatten-Windsors are gearing up for the annual royal celebrations, featuring a traditional walk to church, followed by a service at St. George's Chapel.

And while King Charles is confirmed to be in attendance - his first public outing since his diagnosis, the Prince and Princess of Wales will not be present.

The Princess of Wales is recovering privately with her family, and with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on their Easter holidays, it is thought that the family of five will be spending this time together at home.

“Especially this year with the news of Kate and the King, I think this year will be a much, much quieter affair,” explained Darren McGrady, former personal royal chef, via TIME. “I think it will be a quiet time for the King, and that’s probably a good thing as he’s battling his cancer too. Easter will be more of a time of reflection than a happy family get-together.”

We will continue to update this story.