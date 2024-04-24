George, Charlotte and Louis are learning "new home rules" to help Princess Kate's recovery

The Princess of Wales has taken a temporary step back from royal duties, as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy, confirming that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer this year.

"[The diagnosis] of course came as a huge shock", the 34-year-old stated in her video health statement, explaining how she and Prince William had been doing everything they can "to process and manage this privately for the sake of [their] young family."

"As you can imagine, this has taken time," she continued. "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have reportedly been an integral part of their mother's support network, working overtime to dote on Kate as she recovers.

“They’re all going overboard to make sure [Kate] feels comfortable,” a source explained, via OK!. “Their house is filled with Kate’s favourite flowers, comfy blankets and pillows, and her go-to snacks. The family is just incredibly happy to have her back home at Adelaide Cottage.”

“They have been telling Kate stories, bringing tea, and making her soup,” the source continued. “Charlotte even arranged a spa day. She needs to rest, but Kate doesn’t have the heart to turn them away.”

This week, it was reported that the Wales children are also learning new home rules to help make their mother's life easier as she undergoes treatment.

"They are following some new rules, like picking up after themselves and making their own snacks, but also making sure to wash their hands more often because Kate can't be exposed to germs while she's going through chemo," a source explained to the publication.

"George, who has always been wiser than his years, has been a real role model, especially to Charlotte. And she loves keeping Louis in line."

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to public duty.

We will continue to update this story.