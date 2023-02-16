Prince William had a pretty cutting critique for a fan who made him cupcakes

Prince William paid a visit to the Ipswich Ambulance Station last week, and it sounds like much banter was had that day.

The Prince of Wales met the first responders there and thanked them for the work they do — critical work that he has first-hand experience with, since he served as a search and rescue pilot during his time in the Royal Air Force.

As part of the visit, the Prince met Kerry Gaskin, a staff member who had brought in cupcakes for the occasion. It's unclear how this happened, but the two of them apparently ended up FaceTiming her child (or children, who appeared to be teenagers) while they were at school.

One of the kids on the receiving end of the call posted a video of the exchange on TikTok, which has promptly gone viral.

In it, William can be seen asking: "Are you friends with Ed Sheeran? Who's the guy to the corner?" by which he meant a red-headed boy with black-rimmed glasses like the ones Ed wears. While this might seem a little random, the real Ed Sheeran actually grew up in Ipswich himself, so maybe the future King was just showing off his pop culture knowledge.

This little quip caused the group to burst out laughing.

William asked whether they were all doing any work, to which they replied that they weren't since they were on their lunch break.

The royal then told them all: "Your mother's feeding me her cake," then showed it to them.

He said: "They're not very good, I told her she wouldn't win Bake Off."

This made Kerry laugh, so we're sure that this was just a joke, and that William very much enjoyed the cupcakes — after all, he is far too polite to actually say something like that otherwise.

Last Friday, we had the honour of welcoming @KensingtonRoyal at our Ipswich Ambulance Station. He took the time to meet and thank our staff for their hard work and dedication! 👑🚑#WeAreEEAST pic.twitter.com/1IwM1lUUiUFebruary 13, 2023 See more

A series of tweets from the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust also claimed that William had in fact liked the sweet treats, which were beautifully decorated with Union Jacks, crowns, and the letters "HRH."

They wrote: "A big thank you to @kerryjgaskin for the incredible cakes, we heard they went down a treat!"

Phew, we were worried there for a sec!