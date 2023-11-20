Prince William fields a cheeky question about his bank balance during a royal engagement

Prince William was asked a rather personal question during a visit to Manchester's Moss Side recently. While on a tour of the area to learn more about youth projects tackling knife crime alongside Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, Prince William met 11-year-old Amir Hassan, who made the future King of England chuckle with his inquisitive nature.

When he joined the children while they were working on a collage, Amir asked William: "How much do you have in your bank account?" to which William candidly replied that he 'didn't know'.

Prince William was there to learn more about the Hideaway Youth Project, a lead partner of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance, meeting with volunteers and children taking part in the project. William also visited Moss Side Millennium Powerhouse, which is a community hub working with young people in Moss Side to give them more opportunities in the future.

While William may have fielded with ease, it has been widely reported how affluent the Prince of Wales is, particularly through his recently inherited property. Prince William was predicted by The Sunday Times to be worth £1.05 billion after he inherited the Duchy of Cornwall estate from his father last year.

The Prince of Wales was also asked whether he wanted to join in with an art project where children were cutting hairstyles that they thought were empowering. Prince William humorously replied: "I'm literally the last person you should ask. My hair is disappearing."

Prince William and Princess Catherine come into contact with members of the public all the time during royal engagements and it's not unusual for people to pipe up with an unexpected question from time to time. Just recently, Princess Catherine had a hilarious response to a child asking her age.

When quizzed on how old she was, the Princess replied with a dash of humour: "I'm 41. Shhh … don't tell anyone".

Catherine also showed her humorous side when she was asked during her visit to the Orkney Islands in 2021 whether she was "the Prince" of England.

"Are you the Prince?" a young boy asked Princess Catherine, to which she replied: "I'm not the Prince, no", before continuing, "I'm the Duchess of Cambridge, but people call me Catherine".

It's lovely to see a more down-to-earth side of the royals.