Kate Middleton had the best reaction when a child asked her if she was a Prince

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world.

Following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic and their mention in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making non-stop headlines right now.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis tend to get the world talking the most with their sweet royal waves and the homemade pipe cleaner cake they made their mother. And Kate herself is no stranger to royal headlines, from the announcement that she’s entering the world of publishing to her handy face mask trick.

This week, it was a sweet reaction to a child’s question that made news.

During a recent visit to Orkney Islands, a sweet moment was caught on video when a young boy asked Kate if she was ‘the Prince’.

‘Are you the Prince?’ the boy asked, to which Kate laughed and replied: ‘I’m not the Prince, no’.

She continued: ‘I’m the Duchess of Cambridge, but people call me Catherine’.

The same children later asked Kate, ‘Are you the Princess?’, to which she nodded and replied ‘Yes’.

Unsurprisingly the hilarious video is going viral, with followers delighted by Kate’s kind response.

‘Absolute class, showing class and will always be class!’ commented one viewer, while another posted: ‘I am so loving this interaction. The Duchess of Cambridge is so wonderful with children.’

Well, that’s lovely.