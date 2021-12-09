Leaked photographs of Kate Middleton upset ‘very angry’ Prince William

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The relationship between the Royals and the press continues to be complicated one

Last month, a new BBC Documentary The Princes and The Press sparked criticism from the Royal Family, who claimed it contains ‘overblown and unfounded claims’.

Created by journalist Amol Rajan, the documentary explores the relationship between Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, with the media.

Of course, it is far from the first time the Royals have reacted strongly to the press. As revealed in the 2020 Channel 5 documentary ‘William and Kate: Too Good To Be True’, Prince William was ‘very angry’ about a particular photo of then-girlfriend Kate Middleton being published.

The photo shows Kate sitting on a London bus on her way to a job interview.

“William became worried his girlfriend was being hounded just the same way as his mother had been,” said Professor Suzannah Lipscomb in the documentary. “And we all know the outcome of that.”

Royal author Marcia Moody said: “It was argued that there was no difference being photographed on a bus, than from being photographed walking down the street or shopping with her mother. But the big difference this time was that Kate had been followed by the photographer all day.”

Marcia explained that a legal letter was issued to newspaper editors requesting that details of Kate’s private life remain private. In 2007, friends of the royal couple told The Telegraph that William was “very angry” about the event.

The recent drama with the BBC is unlikely to be the last between the Royals and the British media, as the family will forever remain in the spotlight.