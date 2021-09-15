The royal family are all posting photographs of Prince Harry for a sweet reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This few months were no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their baby daughter, Lilibet Diana.

Prince Harry also returned to the UK just last month to reunite with Prince William to unveil a statue of Princess Diana in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Gardens, something that sparked speculation that the two brothers might be burying the hatchet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have of course made the most news for their relationship with the royal family after their tell-all Oprah interview.

Quashing all rumours of bad blood, the royal family came out in force this week to publicly celebrate Prince Harry’s 37th birthday today.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the first to pay tribute, posting a photograph of the Duke of Sussex to Twitter, captioned: ‘Happy Birthday Prince Harry!’.

Prince Charles was also quick to pay tribute, posting a montage of three photographs of the father and son duo.

The Queen also posted a sweet tribute to her grandson, taking to Twitter to post a series of photographs of Prince Harry.

‘Wishing The Duke of Sussex a happy birthday today!’, Her Majesty captioned the snap.

Well, this is lovely.

Happy birthday Prince Harry!