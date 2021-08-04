Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s been a busy summer so far for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Between their joint appearance at last month’s Euro 2020 final (adorably accompanied by Prince George), a stop-over at Wimbledon, and news that Kate is to take on one of Prince Harry’s old titles, it’s perfectly understandable why the couple might be needing some time away from the spotlight.

The Cambridges have actually been completely off grid since their last engagement at the Euros final – which, luckily, Kate was able to catch following a period of self-isolation after being exposed to COVID-19 – prompting many eagle-eyed royal fans to wonder just what they were up to.

And while it was largely assumed that the family were just keeping a low profile at Kensington Palace, it turns out that they actually managed to sneak in a quiet holiday to Cornwall.

According to Hello! Kate and William took their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to the sunny Isles of Scilly for the second year in a row. (The Cambridges also took a staycation to the beautiful Cornish islands last year in a bid to support the UK travel industry as COVID-19 restrictions briefly lifted.)

While the Cambridges have jetted off to the likes of Mustique for previous family getaways, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the Isles of Scilly is their destination of choice when holidaying on home soil, as they hold special significance for William.

Not only did the duke enjoy summers there as a child alongside his brother, Prince Harry, and his parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, he also took Kate there in 2016.

Last year, the family were spotted by locals as they cycled across the island of Tresco, the only one of the uninhabited islands that’s privately owned.

One onlooker who spotted the Royal couple told reporters: “William and Kate were riding their bicycles, having a laugh. They looked so happy enjoying the weather.

“I did do a double take. They were really friendly and said hello.”

While it hasn’t been confirmed which island the family stayed on this year or how long they stayed, we hope the Cambridges enjoyed a well-deserved break in the sunshine.