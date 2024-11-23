Prince William and Princess Kate's romance has "aged backwards", according to experts

The Princess of Wales has officially returned to duty following her cancer recovery. And with the 42-year-old mother of three completing her chemotherapy treatment earlier this year, she is now gradually scaling up her royal workload.

Yes, Princess Kate and Prince William have returned to their positions as leaders of the fold. And having navigated the "toughest year of their lives together", they are reportedly stronger than ever, with a new lease of romance in their relationship.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Princess Kate explained in a rare statement about her health in September. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

Royal expert Judi James reflected on the Prince and Princess of Wales' romance in a recent interview with The Sun's Fabulous, explaining how the couple has got even more romantic this past year.

"Compare William and Kate's body language during their engagement appearances in 2010 to their body language in Kate's recent health update video, and you see from their body language what looks like a 'Benjamin Button' love affair," James explained. "One that seems to have aged backwards, building up to the honeymoon period rather than starting with it."

She later continued: "Their recent video shows a couple in what looks like the honeymoon stage of a marriage: tactile, playful and undeniably sexy, they’ve finally come clean on the intense behind-the-scenes romance they’ve been keeping secret for so long."

Well, that's lovely.