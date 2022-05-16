Prince Philip used this hilarious line to make the Queen smile

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s no secret Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth had a wonderful relationship, ever since their first meeting. They were together for decades before he sadly passed away last year, and they especially shared a special sense of humour, one which helped the Queen smile when she needed to appear on TV.

As she was young when she ascended the throne, at a time when her TV appearances weren’t as regular as they are now, Her Majesty was very shy, and not prone to smile when making speeches on camera. In fact, in the early days, she was criticised for seeming nervous and cold.

So Prince Philip devised a trick to make her relax. According to MyLondon, he once passed her a note which said: ‘Remember the gnashing and wailing of teeth’, which was a bit of an inside joke, referring to the time he chased her through the palace with a set of false teeth.

This obviously worked, and over the years, the monarch became much warmer and more relaxed on camera, and her appearances are something the public always looks forward to.

That said, there are still rumours that Queen Elizabeth’s team uses tricks so she remembers to smile on camera. Apparently, ‘when the Queen is recording her Christmas broadcast, the producer puts surprise silly pictures at strategic points to ensure that she smiles.’

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Of course, these claims haven’t been confirmed, but we do know HRH has a good sense of humour, so we’d like to think this all actually happens.