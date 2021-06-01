Prince Philip made a touching gesture to three of his closest aides in his £30 million will

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

April saw the tragic death of Prince Philip, who passed away, aged 99, at Windsor Castle.

‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on 9 April 2021.

Since his death, Prince Philip has remained in the headlines, with Royal family members paying tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh, releasing never-before-seen photographs and sharing sweet anecdotes.

This week however, it was a gesture from the Duke of Edinburgh himself that made news, as his £30 million will was reported to include a sweet nod to three of his closest and most trusted staff members.

According to The Sun’s Fabulous magazine, Prince Philip made a surprise gesture by including three staff members in his will in a final thank you.

The staff members in question? Prince Philip’s private secretary Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, his page William Henderson and his valet Stephen Niedojadlo.

The three men looked after Prince Philip, particularly over the last decade, assisting him in Sandringham and even stepping in for him at events when he could not attend.

It is not known what the three staff members received in the will, but the act itself is extremely touching.

Our thoughts remain with the royal family at this tragic time.